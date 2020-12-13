Temperatures turning colder for Sunday

SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain showers through the evening will wrap up in the early overnight hours of Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the area.
- This cold front will drop temperatures through Saturday overnight and keep temperatures falling into Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be at midnight with temperatures continuing to fall into the 40s and 30s through Sunday morning and afternoon.
- It will be a little breezy at times Saturday night into early Sunday with the frontal passage.
- We will be dodging a few bigger weather systems as we go into the work week. The first will push just to our south overnight Sunday into Monday. This could swing a few light snow showers our way into Monday morning. The best chance of snow showers will be south of I-80.
- A bigger storm system will approach the area Wednesday. As of now the heaviest snow will be south and east of our area but some widespread light snow showers are expected into the afternoon Wednesday. Light accumulations are possible. We’ll watch this track as we get closer to the event.