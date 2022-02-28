TONIGHT

Tonight won’t be as cold as last night. Lows will be in the lower 30s. We will have scattered clouds throughout the night. Winds will start to come up a bit toward morning.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be warmer and a tad breezy. Highs for the day rise to the lower 50s. Expect scattered clouds with peeks of sunshine throughout the morning. Skies will become mainly overcast through the afternoon. An approaching cold front brings the risk for some rain showers or sprinkles late in the afternoon and into Tuesday evening. Colder air will return behind that front and any precipitation lingering in the late-evening may mix with a few snowflakes. Precipitation ends early into the night with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s for lows by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Expect another day featuring scattered clouds and a few peeks of sun. It won’t be as warm as Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s. Much of the day will be dry but there is a chance for a mix of rain and snow into Wednesday evening. Another cold front passes by Wednesday night. Expect to see even colder temps with lows returning to the lower 20s by daybreak Thursday. We will also have some overnight snow showers and flurries across the area. The chance for snow will continue into Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be the coldest day of the next seven with highs in the lower 30s. The colder air comes with a chance for some snow showers and flurries, mainly Thursday morning. Temperatures begin climbing again Friday as highs jump back to around 40°. Friday will be a mostly cloudy and dry day.

There’s a taste of spring in the extended outlook with a big jump in temperatures this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s Saturday with a chance for a few showers or sprinkles. Sunday and Monday are looking like our warmest days so far this year. Our warmest daytime high so far in 2022 has been 59°. Highs will reach the lower 60s both Sunday and Monday. They are also going to feature some wet weather with scattered rain expected both days. We will also have a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.