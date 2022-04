(WYTV)- There will be mild temperatures to start our Wednesday.

Developing clouds with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. It could get gusty at times. Temperatures reach the low 70s. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm (90%) continue into the evening. We drop into the 50s for our overnight lows.

Morning showers and a possible thunderstorm (40% AM) for our Thursday, but becoming mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.