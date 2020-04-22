Temperatures staying chilly Wednesday, warming up for the end of the week

The average high is up to 61° for the Valley -- We won't be anywhere near that Wednesday but move a little closer by the end of the week:

TONIGHT

Another cold night ahead with some spotty snow showers early on. Pockets of lake effect snow will be ongoing into the evening and tapering off after midnight. Snow may be heavy enough in spots to cause brief white-outs. Accumulation would be light, with only an isolated dusting possible, mainly in the northern snowbelt. The other story will be the cold, blustery winds. The strong gusts from the afternoon will let up a bit after sunset but enough of a breeze remains through the night that wind chills as low as the upper teens to around 20° will be possible.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another cool day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. We will have some sunshine around through the morning. Skies will turn mostly cloudy through the afternoon. It will be breezy, though not as gusty as Tuesday.

Overcast skies are likely through the evening with rain showers developing, especially after sunset. Scattered showers will be around overnight and may mix with some snow as lows drop to the mid-30s.

THURSDAY

Temperatures warm up a bit through the day Thursday. Although warmer, it isn’t looking like the nicest of days. Expect cloudy skies through much of the morning with isolated showers around early. Rain becomes likely in the afternoon with a round of steady rain possible through the afternoon and into the evening. Winds will shift, coming out of the south, and pull in warmer air. Highs warm to the middle to upper 50s. Scattered rain is expected to continue Thursday night, becoming more isolated by Friday morning. Lows will fall to the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is still looking like a nice day, though it may start off with a few showers or sprinkles in the morning. Skies become partly sunny for the afternoon and temperatures will be around 60°. The next storm system arrives Saturday and will bring some rain showers and sprinkles to the Valley through the afternoon and lingering into the end of the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.