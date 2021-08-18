Temperatures start warming up again Thursday; rain and storms stay in the forecast

TONIGHT

Talk about a soaker! Parts of the area had between 1″ – 2″+ of rain today. There will still be a few leftover isolated showers around this evening and overnight. Clouds may break a bit early tonight but increase again toward morning. Pockets of fog are possible with a chance for dense fog, especially through low-lying areas and valleys. It will be humid and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Continued humid weather is expected Thursday and it will be a tad warmer. Highs will approach the lower 80s. While we will look for some peeks of sunshine, the day will be a more clouds than sun kind of day overall. A few stray showers or sprinkles are possible in the morning, along with a chance for early morning patchy fog. Fog at sunrise may be dense in spots but burns off shortly after sunrise. Isolated, hit-and-miss style downpours and thunderstorms develop through the afternoon and evening Thursday. While everyone has the chance to see rain, not every community is likely to encounter showers. That said, rain may be heavy in the areas where showers and storms pop up.

Some lingering showers or an isolated storm will continue through the evening. As the high school football season begins, expect a humid evening with a chance to encounter either rain or storms. Rain chances fade into the night and clouds will start to break up a bit overnight. Fog is possible again into Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking like a much nicer day with a lot more sunshine compared to the last several. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds throughout the day. Temperatures warm to the mid-80s for highs and it will remain a bit humid. Rain chances are even lower Friday but still not zero. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon and evening. More high school football games are slated for Friday evening and though the risk is low, a few pockets of rain or some rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question. Rain chances will fade after sunset. Friday evening will be warm and humid with temps in the 80s likely at kickoff for those games. Overnight lows drop to the mid-60s with partly to mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures stay toasty through the rest of the forecast period. Highs will be in the mid-80s this weekend. An isolated Saturday shower or storm is possible. There is a slightly better chance for some rain and storms, along with more clouds around Sunday. Next week will be off to a hot and humid start. Highs will continue rising into the upper 80s through mid-week. Monday is looking dry and rain chances stay pretty low Tuesday. Spotty showers or storms are possible Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.