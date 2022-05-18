TONIGHT

Steady rain will be overhead this evening and showers will continue into tonight. The showers become more hit-and-miss after midnight. Skies will remain mainly cloudy. A few showers or sprinkles remain possible heading into daybreak Thursday with morning lows in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Thursday morning. Skies will still be mostly cloudy throughout much of the morning. Clouds break into the afternoon and it will turn into a pretty nice day. Plan for mostly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. The evening will be dry and mild with temps in the 60s.

Skies cloud up a bit again Thursday night as a warm front moves into the region. We will have a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be a warmer night with lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Get ready for a toasty afternoon Friday! The day starts off with lots of clouds around Friday morning and a chance for a few isolated downpours or thunderstorms. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible but the chance for rain in the second half of the day is low. Highs will soar to the upper 80s Friday afternoon. It will be breezy and more humid with a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds.

Friday night will be very warm and humid. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s. The overnight will be dry with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have a chance at a record high Saturday. It will start off dry, warm, and humid. Highs warm to near 90°! The record Saturday is 89° set in 1934. Rain chances will be low but not zero Saturday afternoon with lots of sunshine and some scattered clouds. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible into the evening.

A cold front approaches the area Sunday and will bring a better risk for downpours and thunderstorms. We start Sunday with a little sun, followed by rain and storms developing through the afternoon into the evening. Temps will still be warm and it will still be humid. Highs will be around 80°. Temps drop behind the cold front with a noticeably cooler Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Temps warm to the mid-70s Tuesday with partly sunny skies. The next chance for rain and storms will arrive next Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.