Temperatures start warming back up Thursday, but first another chilly night with fall vibes

TONIGHT

It will be feeling a bit more like spring or fall tonight with chilly temperatures across the area. Skies will be mostly clear, and lows drop to the middle 40s. Some spots, rural areas in particular, may be able to reach the lower 40s by morning. Thankfully, this will be the lowest temperatures we have in the current seven-day outlook.

WEDNESDAY

Unlike the cold-spell from last week that lasted a couple days, we will see temperatures turning back around Wednesday. The morning will be cold but we will add about 10° onto the high temperatures from Tuesday, warming to the mid-70s. Expect a lot of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cool but not as cold. Expect lows in the middle to lower 50s.

THURSDAY

We continue adding to the daytime temperatures with another increase of around 10° in the highs compared to the previous day. The morning will be cool with mostly sunny skies at sunrise. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, and dew points remain low, so expect a dry heat with little to no stickiness to the air. The quiet weather continues Thursday night, and temperatures will continue trending a few degrees warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dew points will start rising back to more noticeable levels Friday. The jump in dew points will have us feeling a little more humid by Friday evening and that chance for a stray shower or storm will start to climb. The pattern returns to a much more humid and stormy set-up into the weekend with high dew points and the risk for occasional rain and storms through the weekend and into next week.

