Temperatures heating up with more pop-up downpours and storms ahead

Heat indices will be high Friday and into next week as summer heat continues for the Valley

We have plenty more warm and humid days on the way. Highs Friday will near 90° with heat indices in the 90s likely. It is looking like a great day to cool off by the pool but be alert for a few afternoon pop-up downpours and storms.

When you look at the forecast, you’ll see a lot of rain icons but keep in mind, most of the days in the forecast are looking like complete washouts.

The chance for storms will be greatest during the peak heating hours of the afternoon and early evening most days. That said, a few of those will have a greater chance for rain and storms than others.

Saturday looks like a day with rounds of rain and storms starting in the morning and continuing for the afternoon. The chance for rain Sunday is lower and is mainly in the morning. Monday will be a chance for afternoon pop-up style storms. For most days, the chance for storms will begin to fizzle out as the sun sets.

