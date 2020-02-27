Temperatures drop tonight with scattered snow and falling wind chills

Watch for black ice tonight as temperatures drop. Gusty winds are expected to develop into the morning and continuing through the day, driving down those wind chills:

TONIGHT

Rain turns to snow tonight as colder air works into the region. Temperatures fall toward the middle to lower 20s by morning with scattered snow showers likely overnight. A lot of the snow will melt initially with some accumulation possible overnight. Snow totals by daybreak will be in the 0.5″ – 2″ range. As temperatures drop, patchy black ice is possible in spots into the Thursday morning commute.

Another big story tonight will be increasing winds. Winds will gust to around 20-30 MPH by morning. The blustery winds combined with falling temperatures will lead to wind chills between 5° – 15° at times.

THURSDAY

Expect a much colder day with highs only rebounding to the mid-20s. Blustery winds between 15 – 30 MPH are expected with gusts up to 40MPH possible. Wind chills during the day will continue between 5° – 15°. Scattered lake effect snow showers will develop for the area, especially through the afternoon and evening. An additional coating to an inch or two is possible through the evening. A few pockets of snow heavy enough to cause brief white-outs may be possible Thursday late afternoon through the evening.

Pockets of snow showers and flurries continue Thursday night with lows dropping into the upper teens. A light coating to an isolated inch of snow is possible. Blustery winds will continue, driving wind chills down to as low as 0°.

FRIDAY

You’ll feel like you’re in the heart of winter again Friday. Highs will only make it to the mid-20s and blustery winds continue. Again, wind chills will be a factor. Expect wind chills through the day between 10° – 20°. Spotty snow showers or flurries will also continue, especially in the snowbelt. A light coating of snow may be possible, but the majority of the accumulating snow should stay just north of our area. That will change again Friday night into Saturday as winds make a more west-northwesterly shift and drive snow back down into the area. Lows drop to the upper teens again Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lake effect snow showers will continue Saturday with a better chance at seeing scattered snow south of the primary snowbelt through the day. An additional light coating of snow may be possible. The colder air begins to retreat Sunday with a big warm-up ahead into early next week. As the warmer air moves into the area it may touch off an isolated sprinkle Sunday. The better chances for rain come as the next workweek kicks off and temperatures continue warming back above average.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.