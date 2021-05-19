Temperatures continue warming Thursday — Here’s when humidity and rain chances rise

The air remains fairly dry overall, suppressing rain chances in our region. It is looking like a few more days before humidity levels really start to climb -- Here's the latest:

TONIGHT

Thursday morning will be off to a cool and comfortable start, just like the last few mornings. The difference will be temperatures are expected to be just a few degrees warmer. Overnight lows will be in the middle to lower 50s. Skies will be mostly clear through the night.

THURSDAY

Expect more of the same Thursday with toasty temperatures and lots of sun. We start the day with sunny skies. Expect temperatures reaching the 80° mark by as early as late morning. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s with a few scattered clouds possible. Dew points will remain fairly low, only nearing 60° at most into the evening. Most of the day will be spent with dew points in the 50s which is a fairly dry airmass with highs in the 80s. This will keep rain chances extremely low for the area. The one area of concern will be along the lake shore of Lake Erie where the more moisture-rich air over the lake may be able to touch off a stray shower or storm as a lake breeze sets up in the afternoon. The risk for this continues to look extremely low due to the drier air inland and in the upper atmosphere.

If a shower can overcome all the obstacles, it would dissipate early in the evening as the sun sets. Overnight lows continue trending warmer Thursday, only falling to the upper 50s to around 60°. Thursday night will be dry with partly to mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY

You can pretty much copy and paste the Thursday forecast into this section. The day starts off sunny and temperatures will reach the 80s by late-morning. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to approaching upper 80s Friday and the air will remain fairly dry. Dew points may again near or reach the lower 60s but it won’t be extremely humid by any means. The lack of moisture rich air will keep rain chances very low with the focal point being along the lake shore of Lake Erie where the more moisture-rich air over the lake may be able to touch off a stray shower or storm as a lake breeze sets up in the afternoon. The chance for this remains very low as a lot of obstacles will work to hinder the development of any precipitation.

Friday night will be another dry night. It is looking a little bit warmer across the region. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances remain low Saturday and dew points continue to look fairly low overall. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with highs returning to the 80s. A big jump in humidity is looking likely into Sunday. That will also work to increase rain chances. A few isolated afternoon showers or storms are possible Sunday, the risk for rain or storms will stay elevated Sunday night and into Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.