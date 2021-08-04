Temperatures continue warming Thursday, a stray shower possible

TONIGHT

A stray shower is possible through sunset this evening. Our risk for an isolated shower ends shortly after sunset with some scattered clouds early tonight. Any clouds in the area will clear out after midnight with another mostly clear overnight. Pockets of fog are possible with the greatest chance for fog being low-lying communities and river valleys. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60°.

THURSDAY

The warming trend will continue Thursday as highs reach the mid-80s. Thursday will also have a chance for an isolated shower or a stray thunderstorm. Again, it won’t be a washout with most of the area staying dry but everyone has a small chance of encountering a raindrop. Rain chances will be slightly elevated during the afternoon through early evening. Thursday will also be a tad more humid as dew points continue to slowly come up. The day starts with mostly sunny skies followed by scattered clouds developing into the afternoon. Any showers that develop will dissipate around sunset. Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a repeat of the forecast. Expect lots of sun around early in the day, followed by some scattered clouds in the afternoon. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible but rain chances will be very low. Any rain that develops around the region will be very isolated in coverage. Temperatures rise a couple more degrees with highs in the middle to nearing upper 80s. It will also be a bit more humid as dew points continue rising. Once again, any showers that can develop would be during the afternoon through early evening, with rain chances ending around sunset. Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue heating up through the weekend. Highs Saturday return to the middle 80s and rise to the upper 80s to around 90° to end the weekend. Dew points will be much higher, making it feel more humid throughout the weekend. Rain chances will be slightly higher Saturday with a couple of isolated showers or storms expected around the region. Sunday will be another day with a low but not zero rain chance as we watch for a stray shower or storm developing in the afternoon through early evening. Neither day looks like a washout. Temperatures stay hot Monday with highs around 90°. We will have a better chance for spotty rain and storms next Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.