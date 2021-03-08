Temperatures continue warming through mid-week, next storm brings rain late-week

Temperatures will be above average all week long, but you'll want to take advantage of the next two days in particular. A storm system brings rain and cooler temps late-week:

TONIGHT

Tonight won’t be as cold as the last several nights. Overnight lows will be around 20° warmer than our Monday morning, only dropping to the middle 30s. It will be dry with some scattered clouds around overnight.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be even warmer, with a chance at our first 60° day of the year! Highs will be right around 60° and we will have some more dry weather. Expect sunshine and some scattered clouds around the area. Dry weather continues Tuesday night. Expect partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the forecast period and the year so far. Highs jump toward the middle 60s. It will be a breezy day with the potential for some gusts near 30MPH. We start the day with sunshine and clouds will increase through the afternoon. A sprinkle isn’t out of the question Wednesday evening but rain chances will rise much more overnight into Thursday morning. It will stay breezy with mild overnight temperatures. Lows by daybreak will be in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next storm system will begin impacting our area Thursday. Skies will be mainly cloudy and we will have scattered showers and sprinkles around. That said, it will still be mild with highs returning to around 60°. The cold front associated with this system will clear the area early Friday. Rain is likely Friday morning and tapers into the afternoon as the front exits our region. On the backside of that storm system will come cooler temperatures. Friday’s high will be in the 50s in the morning but temperatures will be falling through the afternoon. Colder air will continue building into our region this weekend, but at least it won’t be as cold as it was this past weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.