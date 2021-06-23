Temperatures continue warming, pattern turns humid and unsettled again soon

TONIGHT

It will be warmer this evening and overnight. Expect scattered clouds filtering the sunshine through sunset. Skies clear out into the overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

We continue adding to the daytime temperatures with another increase of around 10° in the highs compared to the previous day. The morning will be cool with a few clouds around. Highs will reach the mid-80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Dew points remain low, so expect a dry heat with little to no stickiness to the air. The quiet weather continues Thursday night, and temperatures will continue trending a few degrees warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be the pivot point to more humid and stormy weather. The dew points will be rising through the day, setting us up for a much more humid evening. Expect more sunshine and some scattered clouds. Rain chance will be low, though a stray shower isn’t out of the question into the evening as the more humid air arrives. Friday night will feature scattered clouds and a slight chance for a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm. It will be more humid with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern returns to a much more humid and stormy set-up into the weekend with high dew points and the risk for occasional rain and storms through the weekend. Unsettled weather will continue into next week with very humid conditions continuing. Highs will remain in the 80s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.