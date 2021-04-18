Temperatures continue warming Monday, turn much colder again mid-week

Monday is looking like the warmest day of the forecast period. Temps trend colder through mid-week and snow returns to the forecast -- Here's when to expect some snow:

TONIGHT

Expect some spotty showers and sprinkles around the area for your Sunday evening. While a stray shower remains possible early into the night, rain chances will be ending overnight. Clouds will begin breaking later tonight and temperatures will again drop into the 30s. Lows by sunrise will be in the mid-30s.

MONDAY

As advertised since last week, Monday continues to look like the nicest day of the forecast period. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. The temperatures will continue warming with highs jumping toward the mid-60s. While there is a slight chance at an isolated afternoon sprinkle, there is going to be some drier air at the surface that will make rain reaching the ground a challenge. I won’t completely rule out a mid-afternoon sprinkle but the risk is quite low.

Clouds will build back in Monday night and we will see a slightly better chance at a couple sprinkles. The best chance at seeing any raindrops overnight will be north of Youngstown, especially through northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Though not as nice of a day as Monday, Tuesday will still be decent. The day begins with peeks of sun, but skies will be turning mainly cloudy into the afternoon. The added clouds will keep temperatures from warming as much, with highs only making it to the mid-50s. Rain chances will stay low during the day, but we will start seeing a chance at a few sprinkles or isolated showers by the evening.

The real “fun” begins Tuesday night as a strong cold front approaches the Valley. This feature will bring rain showers to the Valley overnight. Colder air will build in and rain will start mixing with snow by daybreak as temperatures fall toward the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday isn’t going to be the nicest of days. A mix of rain and snow is likely. Expect afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 30s. The mix of rain and snow is likely to change to all snow into Wednesday evening and overnight. We will have to monitor this storm system with a chance for some accumulation on colder surfaces such as patios, grassy areas and perhaps bridges and overpasses. It continues to look like it will be a struggle for any widespread travel impacts due to snowy roads. We will monitor that trend and keep you updated through the week. Temperatures will stay cold Thursday with highs in the mid-40s and an occasional mix of rain and snow possible. Temperatures will start warming back up Friday with highs returning to the middle to upper 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.