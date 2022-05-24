TONIGHT

Dry weather across the area tonight with scattered clouds. Temperatures won’t be as chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Plan for a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds Wednesday morning. A warm front will push through the region into Wednesday afternoon. This feature will bring an increase in afternoon clouds and a small chance of a passing shower or a sprinkle. The risk to encounter a couple of raindrops will continue into the evening but it will not be a washout by any means. The overwhelming majority of the area will stay dry. Afternoon high temperatures will be a tad warmer Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday night will be even warmer. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s. with scattered clouds. An isolated shower is possible overnight.

THURSDAY

Temps continue warming Thursday. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Expect partly sunny skies during the day. A few pop-up downpours and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop maybe a tad feisty. The chance for a couple of stronger storms will be primarily for the late afternoon into the late evening. We will be monitoring this through the week and keeping you updated as newer data arrives on the storm system. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue Thursday night with the passage of a cold front. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures drop to the lower 70s for highs Friday. It will be more of a dreary day with showers likely. A few lingering showers or sprinkles are possible early Saturday. Skies become partly sunny into the afternoon with highs around 70°. Summer heat returns to end Memorial Day weekend. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of around 80°. Highs warm to the mid-80s on Memorial day with lots of sunshine. Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.