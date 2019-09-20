Temperatures and humidity begin climbing Friday

The final weekend of summer 2019 is going to feel quite toasty with temperatures around 10° to 15° above average!

TONIGHT

Yet another quiet and cool night ahead. Skies will stay clear through the evening with temperatures around 60° by 11PM. Lows overnight drop to the lower 50s with a few spots inching into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

There will be some subtle changes through the day Friday compared to the rest of the workweek. We will still see lots of sunshine. The day begins with sunny skies, followed by a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds for the afternoon. However, unlike the last few days, we will begin seeing a rise in dew points. You’ll begin to feel a bit more stickiness to the air into th afternoon and especially the evening. Another change is the warming temperatures. Highs will jump into the lower 80s.

One thing I am watching closely into Friday evening is the risk of a stray shower. As the moisture level increases, a few stray showers will try to develop to our west. The chance for any rain to develop is much higher west of our area, with only about a 10% chance anything could survive in our area. Though the moisture in the air will increase, we will still be drier than locations west of the Valley. That said, those showers may be close-by come 7PM. We will be monitoring for a renegade sprinkle but the risk is extremely low.

The rest of Friday night will feature broken clouds and will be a bit more humid. It also won’t be as cool. Lows will drop to the lower 60s by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY

Expect a few more clouds around Saturday and it will be feeling more humid through the day. We start off with patchy clouds and will be partly sunny through the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. There will be a low chance for an isolated shower through the day. A washout isn’t expected, just a chance for a couple isolated showers or sprinkles around the region.

Saturday evening is looking good for the big Y-Live Blake Shelton show at Stambaugh Stadium. It will be humid with patchy clouds around and a low risk for an isolated shower will continue for the early evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s as the show begins and approach the upper 60s by the final song. Lows overnight fall to the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few minor changes to the rainfall forecast for the end of the weekend and early into next week. The rain chances Sunday have come down a bit as models are agreeing on a slower track of the cold front that will impact the area. This means the majority of our Sunday, including the evening, is looking drier. I’m leaving a low chance for a late-evening shower in place. Rain and storms become likely Sunday night and will continue Monday. Temperatures will turn cooler heading into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.