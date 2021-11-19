Temperatures a tad warmer, rain returning this weekend — Here’s your weekend planner

TONIGHT

A pretty uneventful Friday night ahead. We will have scattered clouds around the area with dry conditions. Lows will be in the upper 20s. There will be a light breeze, driving wind chills down into the middle to lower 20s at times throughout the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Our weekend starts off with a pretty uneventful day. Saturday will have more clouds than sun overall, though a few peeks of sun are possible. The best chance at seeing glimmers of sunshine will be in the morning. Temperatures will be a bit warmer compared to Friday, reaching the mid-40s for highs.

Saturday Night

Quiet weather continues Saturday night. Skies will be overcast throughout the night. Temperatures won’t drop as much. Lows by daybreak Sunday will be in the middle 30s.

Sunday

Sunday will be a more active weather day for the area. We kick off the day with overcast skies. An area of low pressure will be moving into the region and rain showers will develop through the day. While it may take until around noon for the showers to arrive, scattered rain will be likely the remainder of the day once they begin. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s for daytime highs. Scattered showers continue Sunday night as colder air approaches the region. We drop to the upper 30s by early morning and temperatures will continue falling through the day Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Colder air out of Canada pours into the region Monday. Some showers linger in the morning and will begin mixing to snow as temperatures fall. Lake effect snow is likely Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. We are going to have to watch for accumulating snow in the region Monday night into Tuesday. The pattern early next week may support a band of snow connected to Lake Huron. Those lake effect bands are often a bit heavier, producing more moderate to heavy lake effect snow in the region. Accumulating snow approaching shovelable/plowable levels is possible in spots by Tuesday morning. We will be monitoring this trend and keeping you updated on-air and right here at WYTV.com. After the two colder days Monday and Tuesday comes warmer readings, in the 40s, for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Both days come with a chance for a few showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.