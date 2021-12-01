Temperature roller coaster the next couple days, active pattern ahead next week

TONIGHT

Showers and sprinkles work through the area Wednesday evening. Most of the rain exits the area by midnight with only a small chance for a lingering sprinkle after midnight. Temperatures will be at their coldest early, dropping to around 40°. A southerly breeze begins to pick up into the night and helps pull in warmer air to the region. That breeze will help temperatures rise a few degrees before sunrise. We will be in the mid-40s by daybreak Thursday. A couple more sprinkles are possible Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Winds will be noticeable Thursday with a southerly breeze around 10-25MPH and the potential for gusts to 35MPH at times. The warm southerly wind will help spike temperatures to the lower to mid-50s. We will have mostly cloudy skies and a passing sprinkle or two is possible in the morning. Temperatures will not be as warm Thursday night compared to the previous night. A cold front will drop temperatures into the evening with overcast skies. We will drop back to the lower 30s for overnight lows. Skies stay mainly cloudy and we will keep an eye out for a sprinkle or flurry overnight. Winds will remain brisk into the night and wind chills in the upper 20s are possible by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Temperatures Friday afternoon will be around 10°-15° colder than Thursday. Highs will only make it to the middle to upper 30s. Skies will be mainly overcast with a chance for a little drizzle or some flurries. The highest chance for precipitation will be late morning through mid-afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD — ACTIVE WEEK AHEAD NEXT WEEK

There are a couple of storm systems we will be monitoring next week for accumulating snow potential and travel impacts. While the weekend starts off dry with peeks of sun and highs in the lower 40s Saturday, one of those storm systems will be on the approach Sunday. Expect an increase in clouds Sunday with a few showers possible in the evening. Temperatures will be back in the upper 40s to near 50° for highs. Rain becomes likely Sunday night and continues into Monday. The high Monday will be in the morning with falling temperatures and rain turning to snow. As of now, this storm system isn’t looking overly impressive with snowfall but we will need to keep an eye on conditions Monday afternoon and evening. We will also need to watch for black ice Monday night. Another storm system comes Tuesday night into Wednesday. You will want to monitor this system with a chance for accumulating snow or a changeover from snow to rain. The track remains in question at this time and will determine how impactful the system is for our area. We will be watching this closely over the next several days.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.