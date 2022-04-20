TONIGHT

Clouds increase and showers return to the forecast tonight. A push of even warmer air approaches the region and will bring an uptick in clouds. We will be watching a storm system sweep through the Valley early Thursday and it will bring showers to the area by the latter part of the night. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

Your Thursday starts off with some soggy weather for the morning commute. Showers are likely in the morning with cloudy skies. The rain will start tapering off heading into the afternoon. At that time we will also see clouds starting to thinning out and skies turning partly sunny. Winds will become breezy Thursday with the potential for gusts to around 35MPH. Highs will be warmer, reaching the lower 60s. We will see clouds continuing to clear out Thursday night. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

We will have a pretty decent end to the workweek. Highs Friday will be in the middle 60s and much of the day will be dry. Skies will be partly sunny. There will be an increase in clouds through the evening and a passing shower or sprinkle is possible through the second half of the day. We will have a better chance of some showers around Friday night as another push of even warmer air starts moving into the area. Temperatures will be warmer overnight with lows around 50° at daybreak Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Finally, a weekend with warm temperatures to enjoy! A warm front lifts through the area early Saturday and will set us up for a very warm afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s. After some showers in the morning come partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Sunday will also be warm and nice. Skies remain partly sunny and highs will be in the lower 80s! Enjoy that weekend warmth while we have it because we will start heading back to chilly temperatures next week. Highs Monday will still be mild, reaching the lower 70s. A cold front arrives and brings rain with a chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. That cold front opens the door for chilly temps to return. Highs will be around 50° Tuesday. Temps drop to the mid-40s Wednesday with the chance for showers and we will, again, be watching for a few snowflakes mixing with rain at times.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.