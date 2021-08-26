T-storms staying in the forecast Friday, localized flooding possible

TONIGHT

A few isolated downpours and thunderstorms are possible this evening. While most rain ends after sunset, a slight chance for a lingering shower or storm will remain in the overnight forecast. It will be another warm and humid night with lows around 70. Patchy fog is possible.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with a some patchy fog and scattered clouds. Temperatures will warm fast once the fog burns off, heading back toward the upper 80s to near 90° for highs. The heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, will head back into the lower to mid-90s into the afternoon. Our chances for spotty downpours and thunderstorms comes up by early afternoon and lingers into the evening. Any storms may produce heavy rainfall, and there won’t be a lot of upper level winds to move these along. The lack of steering winds and the abundant moisture in place means localized flash flooding is possible.

The risk for rain and storms will linger into the early evening. Impacts to kickoffs for high school football games are possible with a chance for storms in the area. Though coverage will be spotty, everyone has the chance at encountering an isolated storm or pocket of heavy rain as the games are prepping to begin. Rain chances fade through the evening with only a low chance for a stray storm after sunset and through the overnight. Temperatures will still be in the lower to mid-80s at kickoff in areas that don’t see rain Friday, so plan for hot weather but bring an umbrella and poncho just in case. Patchy fog is again in the forecast for Friday night with warm and humid weather continuing. Temps fall to around 70°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We can put the forecast on repeat through the weekend with little change in the overall pattern. Morning fog is possible Saturday and a stray morning shower or storm is also on the table. The better chance for some hit-and-miss downpours and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon through early evening. Any storms that can develop have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and cause localized flash flooding. We will have some sunshine through the day and temperatures will return to the upper 80s to around 90° for highs. Heat indices as high as the middle to near upper 90s are possible.

Saturday Night

A stray shower or storm is possible overnight with scattered clouds across the area. Patchy fog is possible and it will remain warm and humid. Temperatures drop to the upper 60s for overnight lows.

Sunday

More of the same Sunday. A stray morning shower or storm is possible with scattered clouds and some fog at sunrise. Temperatures warm quickly with sun and scattered clouds around. Highs approach the upper 80s to around 90° and the humidity remains high. This will lead to heat indices in the middle to near upper 80s through the afternoon. Spotty downpours and thunderstorms develop around the region for the afternoon and evening. Any storms may produce heavy rainfall capable of causing localized flash flooding.

The pattern does begin to change a bit Sunday night. An approaching cold front will keep a higher chance for some spotty rain and storms in the forecast Sunday night. A lot more clouds are also expected as the front begins to push into the area. Lows will be around 70°.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front arrives Monday and will bring more widespread showers, storms and cloud coverage. Tuesday and Wednesday is where the forecast turns much more uncertain as we will be watching for potential impacts from what is currently Tropical Storm Ida. That system is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on the Gulf coast this weekend and then start pushing inland early into the week. It will push tropical moisture toward the area early in the week and will act to slow the passage of Monday’s cold front. This will keep a low chance for isolated thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday, and we will be watching for the remnants of that system potentially passing through the Valley or close to the Valley Wednesday. The forecast will depend heavily on the exact track and intensity of Ida, so you will want to monitor Tuesday and Wednesday for potential changes to the forecast. That system will be out of the region by Thursday, which is looking dry and cooler for the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.