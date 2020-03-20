T-storms in the forecast Friday and a few may be a little feisty — Here’s a walk-through of what to expect

Friday will be off to a mild start but won't end that way -- I'm tracking a strong cold front that brings rain, the chance for t-storms, and a sharp cool-down. More info:

TONIGHT

Rounds of showers and downpours will work through the Valley overnight. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Temperatures will be warming into the 60s by daybreak. It will also turn a little breezy.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with areas of rain or thunderstorms and mild temperatures. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s through the early morning and climb to near 70° by the afternoon. Gusty winds are expected to develop and we will need to monitor any thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing severe wind gusts and localized flooding. The tornado threat is low but not at zero. The time-frame to watch for stronger storms will be in the early morning and also between noon and 4PM.

A steady rain is likely for the morning commute, then rain becomes isolated for late-morning. More storms fire up as the cold front crosses through the region with the chance for rain and storms ending by early evening. A rapid drop in temperatures is expected into Friday night. Lows overnight drop to the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

We will have a much colder Saturday. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs will only reach the lower 40s. Skies start off mostly cloudy. Clouds thin out through the afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies by sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be a decent day with some sun. Temperatures will remain a little cool. We slowly warm up into next week with more rounds of showers.

