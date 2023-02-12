The time has finally come, it’s officially Super Bowl Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. eastern time.

Weather traditionally has a big impact on football games, here is the forecast for the game and also a forecast for those watching at home in Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Super Bowl forecast for Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium is a domed stadium with a retractable roof, so if there was inclement weather Sunday the fans and field inside the stadium would be okay.

The dome would not be needed Sunday because the weather is going to be fantastic in Glendale. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at kickoff (4:30 p.m. mountain time) with sunny skies.

Super bowl forecast for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. eastern time which is 4:30 p.m. local time.

This likely means that the roof will be open for the entire Super Bowl. Temperatures will drop off into the the upper 50s by the end of the game.

Of course, not everyone can go to the game so here is the forecast for both home cities of the Super Bowl teams including the times after the game for celebration!

Kansas City Forecast

The weather in Kansas City will be very comfortable with above average temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The high temperature will reach 60°F this afternoon which is nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Super Bowl forecast for Kansas City Sunday afternoon and evening.

More clouds will roll in Sunday evening but conditions will stay dry for any post game activities!

Philadelphia Forecast

Unfortunately, the weather will not be as nice in Philadelphia, where a storm system will bring chances of rain into the area Sunday afternoon. The heavier rain will move into the area just in time for the game, but rainfall amounts will generally be less than a tenth of an inch.

Super Bowl forecast for Philadelphia this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be in the mid 40s this afternoon, but then temps will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by the end of the game.



I know this weather will not stop those passionate Eagles fans from celebrating in the event of a win.

I hope everyone enjoys the game and good luck to both teams!