Sunshine with cool temperatures Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Sweater weather for this morning. Mainly clear and cool, with temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Sunglasses and a hoodie around your waist will be the way to go today.

Mostly sunny and another cool day in the low to mid 70’s.



PREP FOR COOL, DRY WEATHER INTO LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Bring a sweater or a light jacket tonight for the fair or for the high school football game.

Cool mid 60’s by the end of tonight’s games.

Low tonight in the lower 50’s.



WARMER FOR SATURDAY, EARLY RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

Sunny Saturday in the morning, with increasing clouds. Warmer, with a high in the upper 70’s.

Rain showers develop into Saturday evening. Low around 60°.

Showers look to be confined to the earliest morning hours on Sunday.

A little cooler, with partly sunny skies into late morning and the rest of the day. High in the mid 70’s.



MAINLY DRY FOR LABOR DAY

Upper 50’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Upper 70’s for Labor Day, with a slim chance for a stray shower. Mainly partly sunny.

Partly cloudy skies for Monday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



DRY HEADING BACK TO WORK AND SCHOOL TUESDAY

Clouds with some sunny breaks for Tuesday. Late day shower or storm chance, but mostly likely the rain arrives into Tuesday evening. High Tuesday near 80°.

Lower 60’s with a scattered showers Tuesday night.

Mid 70’s for Wednesday, isolated showers possible with mainly cloudy skies. Low to mid 50’s into Thursday morning and cloudy for the overnight.



DRY AND SEASONAL LATE WEEK

Partly sunny for Thursday, high in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and low to mid 50’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 70’s for Friday.