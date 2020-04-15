Sunshine turns to clouds and rain/snow mix this afternoon

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

It’s a cold morning in the Valley. Frost on windshields early morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. We had some light snow in Northern Trumbull and Mercer County overnight. Maybe a dusting on roads there. Morning sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon. Rain likely mid to late afternoon. Late afternoon toward evening we could see it mix with light snow showers. High in the low to mid 40’s.



ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT

Mid to upper 20’s overnight into Thursday morning with a chance for a few snow showers. Light accumulation possible.



CHILLY BUT MAINLY DRY THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy Thursday and a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. High in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with snow showers developing overnight as we get closer to dawn on Friday. Light accumulation is likely. Low in the lower 30’s.



COLD WITH SNOW TURNING TO MIX FRIDAY

A cold day for Friday! High in the mid to upper 30’s and scattered snow changing to snow or rain showers. Rain/snow mix early Friday night, turning to snow showers late. Low in the lower 30’s.



NICE SATURDAY BUT STILL COOL

Warmer for Saturday, but still cool for the season, high in the upper 40’s with partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the mid 30’s.



WARMING BUT CLOUDY WITH SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY

Cloudy on Sunday with a high in the mid 50’s and 30% chance for isolated showers. Mid to upper 30’s Sunday night, with isolated showers.

BACK TO SEASONAL AVERAGE TEMPS BY WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers for Monday, high in the mid 50’s. Low to mid 30’s Monday night with a slight chance for a shower.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the

Upper 50’s and partly sunny on Wednesday.