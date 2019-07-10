LIVE NOW /
Sunshine to start the day Wednesday then clouds and showers in the afternoon

Weather

The chance for showers and thunderstorms stays in the forecast into Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear tonight…lows in the mid-to-upper 60s
— More humid for your Wednesday with chances for isolated showers…high in the mid 80s
— Staying humid Thursday with scattered thunderstorms…high in the mid 80s again
— Cooler, sunny, and less humid Friday…high near 80
— Slightly warmer for the weekend…mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s
— Warmer and more humid to start next week with chances for isolated storms…highs near 90 Monday and next Tuesday

