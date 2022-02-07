Sunshine to cloudy late day flurries Monday

(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and partly cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the upper teens.

Mostly sunny gives way to cloudy skies toward dusk. Small chance for flurries or light snow late day and early evening. Warmer today, high in the mid to upper 30’s.



EARLY FLURRIES OR LIGHT SNOW CHANCE TONIGHT

Chance for a few snow showers tonight, no accumulations. Low in the middle teens.



COLDER TUESDAY, WARMING BACK UP WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and colder for Tuesday, high in the upper 20’s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low around 20.

Warming back up Wednesday, high around 40° with a chance for snow or rain showers.

Chance for light snow Wednesday night. Low in the upper 20’s.



ALBERTA CLIPPER TO BRING INCREASED SNOW SHOWERS INTO SATURDAY

High in the low to mid 30’s for Thursday. Chance for light snow, but mainly cloudy.

Chance for light snow Thursday night, low in the upper teens.

Mid to upper 30’s for Friday. Mostly cloudy with snow showers.



Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow Friday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Low to mid 30’s for Saturday, snow showers likely.



Colder Saturday night, low in the lower single-digits.

Partly sunny Sunday and colder, high in the mid 20’s.

Low in the middle teens Sunday night, mostly cloudy.

Cloudy for next Monday, high around 30°.