Sunshine returns to the Valley Monday afternoon

More rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Early evening showers tonight then mostly cloudy…lows near 40
— Morning clouds then mostly sunny Monday…highs in the upper 50s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for showers…highs around 60
— Rain Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s
— Rain and showers Thursday…highs in the mid 50s
— Chance for showers Friday and highs in the mid 50s
— Partly sunny next Saturday…highs in the mid 60s
— Chance for more showers next Sunday…highs in the upper 60s