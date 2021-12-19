Sunshine returns to begin the week

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds still sticking around for your Sunday evening and overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 20’s. An isolated snow flurry will be possible into the evening hours.

DRY WEATHER TO BEGIN THE WEEK

Clouds will be on the decrease as skies become mostly sunny into Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30’s near 40 degrees. Quiet weather is expected to persist. As we go into Wednesday, a weak clipper system will try to spread a few more clouds into the region. A stray flurry is possible into the day Wednesday.



CHRISTMAS FORECAST TRENDING WARMER

As we go towards the end of the week into the holiday weekend, a cold front will approach the region. This will warm up the temperatures into the 40’s on Christmas Eve and into the 50’s on Christmas Day. The rain threat will also increase Friday evening into the overnight hours. The risk of rain showers will stick with us into Christmas Day before ending Christmas night. A mix back to an isolated snow shower will be possible into Sunday morning next weekend as colder air filters in behind the front.