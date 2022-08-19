RADAR AND SATELLITE

A few clouds this morning, but the Valley is clear of rain. High pressure is keeping things dry to start your Friday.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures are currently in the low 60s. They will climb into the mid 80s for today’s high. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Plan for partly sunny skies today with temperatures getting into the mid 80s this afternoon.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the low 60s. If you are going to a high school football game tonight, you may want to take a light jacket.

FUTURE TRACKER

Partly sunny skies will last throughout Friday. A small chance for a pop up shower is possible (20%) with temperatures getting into the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies will last overnight into tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the olow 60s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Saturday afternoon (40%) as temperatures climb back into the mid 80s. A bigger chance of showers and thunderstorms will come into play on Sunday (70%). High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s to wrap up the weekend.

TODAY

Expect partly sunny skies with a small chance for an isolated shower to pop up (20%). High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT

Plan for more partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s for lows.

SATURDAY

A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible (40%). Temperatures will reach the mid 80s for highs.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

This weekend’s chances for showers and thunderstorms will last into the beginning of the next work week (60% on Monday, 30% on Tuesday). The rain will keep high temperatures in the mid 70s on Monday and near 80 for Tuesday. Expect rain to clear in the middle of the week and more sunshine to last Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s by the end of the work week.