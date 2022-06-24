(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny skies and high in the mid 80’s.



CLEAR TONIGHT

Clear skies and upper 50’s tonight.



WARMER SATURDAY, STORM INTO SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Sunny skies and a warmer high around 90° Saturday.

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Partly sunny and humid Sunday with afternoon storms developing. High around 90° .

Storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and heavy rain the primary threats.

Chance for early evening storms Sunday night, then clearing late. Low in the lower 60’s.



SUNNY AND COOLER EARLY WEEK

Cooler and partly cloudy Monday, in the mid 70’s.

Lower 50’s and mostly clear Monday night.

Mostly sunny Tuesday and a high in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 50’s Tuesday night.



WARMING UP LATE WEEK

Low to mid 80’s and partly to mostly sunny Wednesday.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s Wednesday night.

Upper 80’s and mostly sunny Thursday.

Mid 60’s and muggy Thursday night.

High around 90° Friday. Mostly to partly sunny with slight chance for a late day storm.