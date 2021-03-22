Sunshine continues into Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Sunny and temperatures in the mid 30s early morning. Sunny and mid 60s today.
CLEAR TONIGHT
Low in the upper 30s and mostly clear skies tonight.
INCREASING CLOUDS TUESDAY
Sunny to increasing clouds for Tuesday. High in the low to mid 60s.
SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Isolated sprinkles for Tuesday night. Low in the upper 40s.
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Wednesday. High in the upper 60s.
DAMP WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Upper 40s with isolated showers Wednesday night.
Scattered showers likely Thursday. High in the upper 60s.
Occasional showers Thursday night and Friday. Low in the lower 50s.
High Friday in the low to mid 60s.
NICE SATURDAY WITH COOLER WEEKEND TEMPERATURES
Low around 40° Friday night and skies clearing.
Sunny Saturday with a high in the mid to upper 50s.
Lower 40s Saturday night and increasing clouds.
Isolated shower for Sunday. High in the mid 50s.
Colder into Sunday night, with a low in the lower 30s and mostly cloudy.
Cooler Monday, with a high in the mid to upper 40s with isolated showers.
