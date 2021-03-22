Sunshine continues into Monday

TONIGHTSpring officially began at 5:37 a.m. Saturday morning and what a beautiful first day of the season! The first night of spring is going to be another cool one. Temperatures drop toward the upper 20s for tonight. It will remain dry with clear and starry skies.

SUNDAYEven better weather is ahead Sunday. It will be another dry and sunny day. The warm-up continues with highs reaching the mid-60s. Sunday night won't be as cool but will remain dry and mainly clear. Lows will be in the mid-30s.