WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mid 20s early morning.

Don’t forget your sunglasses, partly sunny today and a warmer high around 40°.

Partly cloudy tonight, low in the lower 30s.



WARMER YET FOR THURSDAY, RAIN RISK MOVES IN FRIDAY

Clouds with a little sunshine Thursday, high in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy with a shower chance Thursday night, low in the lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy Friday with an isolated shower chance. High near 50°.



DAMP BUT WARM WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Showers likely Friday night. Mild, with a low in the lower 40s.

Rain likely for New Year’s Eve day Saturday, high in the upper 40s.

Prepare for rain showers for New Year’s Eve festivities. Mid 40s for the evening.

Low in the lower 40s into Sunday morning.

Scattered rain showers at times Sunday, high in the upper 40s.

Chance for a shower Sunday night, low in the lower 30s.



CONTINUED MILD WEATHER BACK TO WORK AND SCHOOL

Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid 40s.

Low around 40° Monday night, with isolated rain showers.

Cloudy Tuesday with a chance for an isolated rain shower. Warm, in the mid to upper 50s.

Mild Tuesday night, with a shower chance. Low around 50°.

Mostly cloudy and continued mild, mid 50s Wednesday.