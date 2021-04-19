Sunshine and warmer for Monday

TONIGHTExpect some spotty showers and sprinkles around the area for your Sunday evening. While a stray shower remains possible early into the night, rain chances will be ending overnight. Clouds will begin breaking later tonight and temperatures will again drop into the 30s. Lows by sunrise will be in the mid-30s.

MONDAYAs advertised since last week, Monday continues to look like the nicest day of the forecast period. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. The temperatures will continue warming with highs jumping toward the mid-60s. While there is a slight chance at an isolated afternoon sprinkle, there is going to be some drier air at the surface that will make rain reaching the ground a challenge. I won't completely rule out a mid-afternoon sprinkle but the risk is quite low.