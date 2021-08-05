THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine with some clouds today. High 85°. Still comfortable dew points in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy tonight. Low in the low to mid 60s.
SLIGHT STORM CHANCE FRIDAY, BECOMING MORE HUMID
Sunny with patchy clouds Friday. Slight chance for an isolated shower or weak storm. High in the mid 80s. Dew points start to get into the low 60s, so it’ll feel a bit more humid.
Partly cloudy Friday night with a low in the mid 60s.
WARM WITH A FEW STORMS SATURDAY AFTERNOON, STEAMY SUNDAY
Sunshine and clouds Saturday with isolated afternoon storms, a 30% chance. High in the mid 80s.
Isolated storm chance Saturday night then partly cloudy overnight. Low in the mid 60s.
High near 90° and humid for Sunday. Partly sunny.
Upper 60s and muggy Sunday night.
HAZY, HOT AND HUMID INTO THE NEW WEEK
Low 90s, warm and humid Monday. Partly sunny.
Upper 60s and muggy Monday night.
ISOLATED STORMS INTO THE MIDDLE PART OF THE WEEK
Chance for isolated showers and storms Tuesday. High in the mid 80s.
Upper 60s with evening shower or thunderstorm chance Tuesday night.
Mid to upper 80s Wednesday with isolated storms and partly sunny skies overall.
Upper 60s Wednesday night with an early evening storm chance.
Mid 80s Thursday with isolated storms and partly sunny skies.
Sunshine and seasonal Thursday
