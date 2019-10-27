Sunshine and milder weather returns to the Valley Monday

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayA large storm system is on track to approach the Valley Saturday, fueled by tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Olga. Saturday morning will be dry but showers will become increasingly more likely into the afternoon. There will still be some dry air to overcome for the early afternoon. Widespread steady rain or downpours look more likely after 2PM.

Skies will be cloudy all day Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s at the beginning of the day and slowly rise to the mid-50s by the evening.