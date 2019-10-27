Sunshine and milder weather returns to the Valley Monday

Rain is also in the forecast for Halloween and the second half of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clearing skies tonight with patchy fog possible by morning … lows in the low 40s
— Sunny and milder Monday … highs in the mid 60s
— Mostly sunny and seasonably warm Tuesday … highs in the upper 60s
— Chances for rain return Wednesday evening and last through Friday morning — including Halloween — with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s
— Much cooler and mainly dry next weekend with highs in the mid 40s