Sunshine and milder weather returns to the Valley Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain is also in the forecast for Halloween and the second half of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Clearing skies tonight with patchy fog possible by morning … lows in the low 40s
— Sunny and milder Monday … highs in the mid 60s
— Mostly sunny and seasonably warm Tuesday … highs in the upper 60s
— Chances for rain return Wednesday evening and last through Friday morning — including Halloween — with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s
— Much cooler and mainly dry next weekend with highs in the mid 40s

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com