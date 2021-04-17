Sunshine and maybe a scattered shower for your Sunday

Next week starts mild but turns colder with chances for rain or snow
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Becoming partly cloudy tonight…LOW: 34
— Morning sunshine then increasing clouds with an isolated shower Sunday…HIGH: 58
— Mostly sunny Monday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 62
— Partly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 40…HIGH: 58
— Rain and / or snow likely Wednesday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 42
— Chance of rain or snow showers Thursday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 40
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 57
— Chance of showers next Saturday…LOW: 36…HIGH: 59
— Chance of more showers next Sunday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 48