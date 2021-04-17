Sunshine and maybe a scattered shower for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKIsolated light rain this morning, mid to upper 30s. Isolated rain for mainly early morning.Cloudy with some sun at times overall today. A stray sprinkle or light shower is possible. High only reaching the mid 40s today. Normally, highs get close to 60°.

SLIGHTLY WARMER FOR THE WEEKENDMostly to partly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the mid 30s.Partly sunny Saturday and a bit warmer. High in the lower 50s.Low to mid 30s and mostly cloudy Saturday night.Mid 50s Sunday with cloudy skies and a slight shower chance.Mid to upper 30s Sunday night and mostly cloudy.

NICE MONDAY, WITH ANOTHER COOL PUNCH MID-WEEKMostly sunny for Monday with a high around 60°.Partly cloudy Monday night and low around 40°.Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for an isolated shower. High around 60°.Scattered showers mixing with snow Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 30s.Partly sunny Wednesday with a slim shower chance. High in the mid to upper 40s.Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the low 30s.Sun and clouds Thursday, high in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30s Thursday night. Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 50s Friday.