Sunshine and heat return for weekend

FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- The sunshine has returned for the weekend! Skies continue to clear out tonight as temperatures fall into the low and mid-60s to begin Saturday morning. Quiet weather will be around for the overnight.
- The weekend will be warm and sunny. The ultraviolet index will be high this weekend, meaning that it won’t take long to burn your skin. Sunscreen is a must this weekend so keep plenty of it handy. Otherwise, it’s a perfect pool weekend, with highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 80s.
- Rain chances increase slightly into the middle of next week. Humidity returns as we go into Monday and Tuesday. A pop-up afternoon thunderstorm will be possible but most locations will stay dry.
- By Wednesday, a bit more moisture will be possible into the region, bringing with it a slightly increased chance of showers and thunderstorms.
- High temperatures stay in the 80s for the entire 7-day forecast.
For a detailed outlook at the weekend ahead into the next 7 days, click the video above.