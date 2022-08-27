TEMPERATURES

Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s tonight. Sunday will be warmer with afternoon highs near 90.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

We have seen lots of sunshine today. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight.

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday is looking like another fantastic day with mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be warmer with temperatures climbing to near 90° for afternoon highs. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Monday will start out dry with partly cloudy skies. The risk of a few showers and storms returns late in the day Monday. Showers and a few storms are likely Monday Night and during the day Tuesday.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for morning lows.

SUNDAY

Sunday is looking great with mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be warmer with temperatures climbing to near 90°

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures spike again Sunday, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, under partly sunny skies. The risk for some spotty showers or storms returns Monday with highs in the upper 80s. There will be more clouds around Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms expected in the region. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look nice with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will fall into the 70s for Thursday and Friday.