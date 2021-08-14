Sunshine and great weather in the forecast for your Sunday

Humidity and thunderstorms return for Monday and most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…LOW: 54
— Partly to mostly sunny Sunday…HIGH: 79
— Scattered thunderstorms possible Monday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 79
— Scattered storms likely Tuesday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 80
— Chance for more showers and storms Wednesday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 83
— Chance for thunderstorms Thursday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 82
— Chance for storms Friday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 84
— Chance of showers or thunderstorms next Saturday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 84
— Chance for more thunderstorms next Sunday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 85