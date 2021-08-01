Sunshine and cool weather in the forecast for your Monday

The sun and pleasant weather will stick around for most of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening with spotty shower possible…LOW: 55
— Mostly sunny Monday…HIGH: 75
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 51…HIGH: 78
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 81
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 61…HIGH: 84
— Partly sunny Friday with a spotty shower possible…LOW: 62…HIGH: 83
— Partly sunny next Saturday with a spotty thunderstorm…LOW: 63…HIGH: 85
— Mostly cloudy next Sunday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 88