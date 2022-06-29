(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny skies with increasing clouds late morning and this afternoon. Slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle or light rain. High in the lower 80’s.

Clearing overnight. Low in the upper 50’s.



WARMER THURSDAY, MORE HUMID FRIDAY

Sunny and warmer and more humid Thursday. High in the upper 80’s. Dew points will still be in the comfortable upper 50’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s Thursday night.

Warm and humid Friday. High in the lower 90’s and heat indices in the upper 90’s.

Hazy sunshine with a chance for late afternoon showers or storms.

Showers and storms likely Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY, MAINLY IN THE MORNING

Scattered showers with a thunderstorm chance Saturday. High in the mid 80’s.

Lower 60’s with a few showers or storms Saturday night.

Mainly dry for Sunday. A shower chance early morning, with sunshine and clouds in the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.

Low 60’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



WARM AND SUNNY FOR THE FOURTH, SHOWER OR STORM CHANCE IN THE EVENING

Mid to upper 80’s and partly sunny for Monday the Fourth of July.

Chance for isolated showers or storms into the evening for fireworks. Low in the mid 60’s.

Partly sunny with an isolated storm chance Tuesday. High in the mid 80’s.

Decreasing clouds Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Mid 80’s and partly cloudy for Wednesday…