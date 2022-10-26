TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid 40’s this morning.

Another mild day in the lower 70’s with sun and clouds.



MILD TONIGHT, BUT COOLER WITH RAIN FOR WEDNESDAY

Cloudy with rain overnight close to Daybreak. Low in the lower 50’s.

Scattered showers Wednesday and cooler. High around 60°.

Chance for a lingering shower Wednesday night, low in the lower 40’s.



COOLER BUT DRY FOR LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and cool for Thursday, high in the mid 50’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 30’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny Friday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Chilly in the upper 30’s Friday night.



BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND, SEASONAL TEMPERATURES

Mostly sunny and lower 60’s Saturday.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 30’s Saturday night.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the low to mid 60’s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR TRICK OR TREATING MONDAY

Becoming mostly cloudy Sunday night with a shower chance, low in the mid 40’s.

Cloudy Halloween with isolated shower chance. High in the lower 60’s.

A shower chance for Monday night, low in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the lower 60’s.