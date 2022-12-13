(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and chilly in the upper 20’s this morning. Skies becoming partly to mostly sunny today. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s tonight.



BECOMING CLOUDY WEDNESDAY

Early sunshine with increasing clouds Wednesday, high in the upper 30’s.



STORM MOVES INTO THE VALLEY WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain into the evening, with a wintry mix overnight, which could include sleet or pockets of freezing rain close to Daybreak Thursday. Low in the lower 30’s.

Be alert for slick road conditions Thursday morning.

Wintry mix turns to rain showers Thursday mid to late morning and into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and showers linger until around midnight Thursday night-Friday morning. Overnight cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s.



COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy Friday, with a chance for isolated light snow or rain at times. High around 40°.

Mid to upper 20’s with a chance for isolated snow showers Friday night.

Scattered snow showers Saturday, with a high in the low to mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and a chance for isolated snow shower Saturday night. Low in the low to mid 20’s. Mostly cloudy Sunday, slight chance for a few flurries. High around 30°.



DRY MONDAY, WINTRY MIX CHANCE TUESDAY

Partly cloudy and cold in the lower 20’s Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid 30’s Monday.

Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Upper 30’s and mostly cloudy Tuesday, chance for light rain or snow at times.