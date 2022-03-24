THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny and mid-40s this morning. Clouds with some sunshine at times today. High in the mid-50s.



ISOLATED SHOWER TONIGHT

Chance for an evening shower, mainly cloudy and upper-30s tonight.



DAMP FRIDAY AHEAD OF COLDER WEEKEND

Rain showers are likely Friday and cooler, with a high in the lower-40s.

Chance for rain mixing with snow overnight. Low in the low to mid-30s.

Chilly this weekend. High in the upper-30s Saturday with a rain/snow mix at times.

Low in the low to mid-20s into Sunday morning. Chance for light snow overnight.

Snow showers, mainly in the morning Sunday. Colder, with a high only in the lower-30s.



CHILLY INTO EARLY WEEK

Upper teens into Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Chilly Monday, high again in the lower-30s with a few flurries and mostly cloudy.

Upper teens into Tuesday morning and cloudy.

Mostly cloudy and warming up Tuesday. High around 40°.

Mid-20s and cloudy into Wednesday morning. Shower chance for Wednesday. High around 50°.

Mid-30s into Thursday morning and mostly cloudy.

Partly sunny Thursday with a chance for an afternoon shower. High in the mid-50s.