Sunshine and clouds on a cooler Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and cooler this morning. We’re in the lower 50’s to mid-50s. Mostly sunny early with sunshine and clouds this afternoon. High in the low to mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy tonight, low in the lower 50’s again.

WARMER, HUMID WITH LATE DAY/EVENING STORMS SATURDAY

As a warm air mass lifts North into the morning, we could see some showers or storms early Saturday morning. This will be mainly before sunrise. Warmer and humid Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late day and especially into nightfall. Some storms could be strong to severe. Scattered showers Saturday night with a possible thunderstorm. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

STORMY AND DAMP FOR SUNDAY

An area of low pressure will track right through the Valley on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms on Sunday, a tad cooler, with a high in the upper 70’s. Showers possible Sunday night and a low in the mid-50s.

MAINLY DRY FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Partly sunny skies and cooler for Memorial Day. High in the mid-70s.

HUMID WEATHER FOR MIDWEEK

Another push of warmer air for Tuesday, high in the lower 80’s and partly sunny skies. A very small risk for a shower or storm Tuesday. Partly sunny and warm and humid for Wednesday, high in the mid-80s. A chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

COOLING LATE WEEK

Cooler into Thursday, high in the mid-70s with a few isolated storms possible. Partly sunny and cool for Friday, high around 70 and a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm.