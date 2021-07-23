FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and cool this morning. Slight sprinkle or light rain chance early. Upper 50s to lower 60s. Partly sunny today and a little warmer, high in the lower 80s.
Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the lower 60s.
ISOLATED SHOWER SATURDAY, WET WEATHER SUNDAY
Partly sunny and warmer for Saturday. High in the low to mid 80s. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Warmer and more humid Saturday night, upper 60s and isolated shower or thunderstorm.
Damp weather for Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. High in the low to mid 80s.
Cloudy early Sunday night, with skies becoming partly cloudy late. Low in the mid 60s.
Warm and humid Monday. Partly sunny and a high in the mid 80s. Mid to upper 60s Monday night and partly cloudy.
Warm and humid Tuesday with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Mid 60s Tuesday night.
Mid to upper 80s again Wednesday, with sunshine and clouds. Low to mid 60s Wednesday night and mostly
cloudy.
Mid 80s Thursday with partly sunny skies and isolated shower or storm chance.
Sunshine and clouds Friday
