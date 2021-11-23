Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday

(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for some light snow this morning. We only have a dusting, but it could make for some slick spots this morning. Frost on your windshields this morning, temperatures in the mid 20’s.

Flurries or a snow shower early, with partly sunny skies overall. High in the upper 30’s.



CLEAR AND FROSTY TONIGHT

Skies clearing tonight for another frosty night in the mid 20’s.



WARMING WEDNESDAY BEFORE RAIN ARRIVES THANKSGIVING

Warmer for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 40’s and partly to mostly sunny skies.

Slight chance for light rain overnight Wednesday night, with a mix of light snow close to Daybreak Thursday morning. Low in the mid 30’s.

Early morning mix chance, with rain showers likely into the afternoon for Thanksgiving. High in the upper 40’s.



TURNING COLDER INTO THE BUSY SHOPPING DAY

Rain likely Thursday night, mixing with snow overnight into Friday morning.

Colder, with a low in the upper 20’s.

Snow showers Friday morning, mixing with rain mid to late morning before ending.

Colder, with a high in the mid 30’s.



CHILLY WEEKEND, CHANCE FOR WINTRY MIX SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and mid 20’s Friday night.

Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s.

Cloudy and mid 20’s Saturday night.

High in the mid 30’s on Sunday with isolated rain/snow mix.

Cloudy and upper 20’s Sunday night.



MAINLY CLOUDY FOR THE START OF THE WEEK

Lower 40’s and partly sunny Monday.

Mostly cloudy and a low around 30° Monday night.

Upper 30’s on Tuesday and partly sunny.