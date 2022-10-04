TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies and upper-30s this morning, becoming mostly sunny and similar to Monday in the mid-60s. Mostly clear and lower-40s tonight.



WARM SUNSHINE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Sunshine and warmer in the lower-70s Wednesday.

Partly cloudy and warmer in the mid-40s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny Thursday, high in the lower-70s.



ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY

Chance for a few showers Thursday night. Low in the low to mid-50s.

Much colder on Friday. Temperatures are static in the lower-50s through the morning and falling into the mid to upper-40s by late day. Spotty showers and breezy, too. Rain looks to move east in the late day as the colder and drier air moves in.

Mainly cloudy Friday night, with cloudy skies and a slim chance for a sprinkle. Low in the mid- to upper-30s into Saturday morning.



COLDER THAN NORMAL WEEKEND BUT DRY

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the lower-50s.

Mid-30s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Mostly sunny and 60° for Sunday.

Low in the upper-30s into Monday morning and partly cloudy.



WARMING UP WITH SUNSHINE EARLY WEEK

Warmer Monday, in the mid to upper-60s and partly sunny.

Mid-40s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and near 70° next Tuesday.