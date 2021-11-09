Sunshine and clouds, another warm day Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mild this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunshine and clouds today. High in the low to mid 60’s. Increasing clouds into the afternoon.



SLIGHT, LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE TONIGHT

Chance for a sprinkle or light rain shower tonight, between 8pm and 3am.



A BIT COOLER, DRY WEDNESDAY

Mainly cloudy early Wednesday. Low tonight in the lower 40’s.

Partly sunny and a high in the upper 50’s Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy and mid 40’s for Wednesday night.



WINDY FOR VETERAN’S DAY

Partly sunny Veteran’s day. Winds will start to get gusty. Slight chance for a late day shower.

High in the mid 60’s.



RAIN LIKELY THURSDAY NIGHT AND EARLY FRIDAY

Showers likely Thursday night. Low in the mid 40’s.

Early shower chance Friday. Mainly cloudy with some sun at times. High Friday in the low to mid 50’s.



WINTRY MIX WITH COLDER AIR FOR THE WEEKEND

Chance for showers Friday night, possibly mixing with wet snow. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

Snow/rain chance Saturday morning. Rain chance in the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.

Chance for snow/rain mix Saturday night. Low in the lower 30’s.

Rain/snow showers at times Sunday. Mostly cloudy otherwise. High in the upper 30’s.

Lower 30’s with a snow shower chance Sunday night.



WINTRY MIX LIKELY MONDAY

Scattered rain/snow likely Monday. High in the upper 30’s. Lower 30’s and chance for a snow shower Monday night.

Partly sunny with flurries or light rain chance Tuesday. High in the upper 30’s.