Sunshine and a mild afternoon in the forecast for your Sunday

Weather stays mild with showers likely Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear and chilly tonight…lows in the upper teens
— Mostly sunny and milder Sunday…highs in the upper 40s
— Mild again Monday with showers likely…highs around 50
— More rain showers Tuesday…highs in the low 50s
— Some early rain showers possible Wednesday…then a mix of sun and clouds…highs around 50
— Partly sunny and mild Thursday…highs in the low 50s
— Cooler Friday with snow showers possible…highs in the mid 30s
— Staying cool next Saturday but sunny…highs in the upper 30s