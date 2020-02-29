Sunshine and a mild afternoon in the forecast for your Sunday

TONIGHTSnow will ramp up again in coverage area and drive south of the primary snowbelt tonight. An upper level wave of low pressure will shift the winds to a more northwesterly direction. This will help additional pockets of snow showers and flurries move through the area. Isolated bursts of snow may be heavy enough to cause brief white-out conditions overnight. Additional accumulation of a dusting to up to 2" will be possible across the area. Blustery winds remain in place and drive wind chills down to between 5° - 15° through the night.

SATURDAYThe chance for lake effect snow showers will be fading through the day. Most of the snow showers will have ended by late-morning with only a few isolated flurries expected through the early afternoon. Any additional accumulation would be less than 1". Clouds will start to break apart for the afternoon into the evening. It will remain a bit blustery with winds between 10-20 MPH through the day, driving wind chills down to between 10° - 20°.